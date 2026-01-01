Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva, Iron Goddess of Mercy's avatar
Eva, Iron Goddess of Mercy
1m

May I be the first to say Happy New Year on this particular non-comment section!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mister Bubbles's avatar
Mister Bubbles
1m

Yeah, who's the smartest guy in the room? One minute early, happy new year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture