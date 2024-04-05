This coming Monday, April 8, there is going to be an eclipse. Some people will get those special glasses and stand outside to watch it. Others (me) will spend the coming days worrying that they will forget that the eclipse is happening, decide to run to the grocery store real quick while it’s happening and then go blind. Both of these are entirely normal and rational things to do, and no one would say otherwise.

However, there are some out there who can’t just have a normal eclipse without making it into the literal Second Coming of Jesus, or the first coming of demons or a whole bunch of human sacrifice or maybe our entire reality splitting into a million different timelines. Or all of those things at once, maybe.

The most popular theory by far is that Jesus is coming back on that day or that it is the day the Rapture will start and all of the holiest Christians will be vacuumed up into heaven. Maybe both?

There are multiple guys on TikTok who look kind of like this guy saying this exact same thing, in the exact same order, with all of the exact same talking points.

I’m not kidding! This guy is saying the exact same thing, except he got the date wrong and said April 12 instead of April 8.

There are seriously so many of them, all saying the exact same thing, in their own voices, each with a slightly different intro. I really don’t want to sit here and transcribe the whole thing, so here is a summary from a site called KatyChristianMagazine:

How does this story connect to the upcoming solar eclipse? Many believers point to a prophecy from Christ to a group of Pharisees and teachers of the law in Matthew 12:38-40. Christ said, “a wicked and adulterous generation asks for a sign! But none will be given it except the sign of the prophet Jonah. For as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of a huge fish, so the Son of Man will be three days and three nights in the heart of earth.” A group recently discovered that on April 8, 2024, the solar eclipse will be a constellation of Cetus, which is the whale. The whale was Jonah’s sign to follow the Lord’s orders— and likely the sign from the Matthew 12 prophecy. This could link North America, particularly the U.S., to Nineveh, and thus, a warning of repentance or destruction. The same group claimed that the eclipse will pass directly (meaning a full eclipse) over seven cities named Nineveh. They also asserted that there are only seven cities named Nineveh in the U.S.— and the eclipse will directly pass over each of them. To deepen their point, the number seven is highly relevant in biblical numerology.

Oh! And it will pass over Ark Encounters! And a place called Rapture, Indiana! So, you know, obviously a sign of something. Even if, in actuality, it will only directly pass over two towns called Nineveh.

All of this nonsense appears to trace back to Texas preacher Troy Brewer, who has some pretty interesting-looking YouTube videos on topics like “Nephilim, Portals, UFOS, and Other Supernatural Entities” and “57 Means More Than You Think,” which I am just going to assume has something to do with ketchup.

But they’re not the only ones with “predictions.” One Reddit user explained how, actually, this eclipse will lead to all of the demons escaping from an abyss, thanks to the evil workings of CERN.

A fallen angel, who is called Abaddon or Apollyn is the leader of the evil angels or demons imprisoned in the abyss. CERN is built on land outside of Geneva associated with the name Apollyon. Apollyon otherwise know as the destroyer is the dark angel that God let free briefly to kill every first born child in Egypt at Passover before being chained again. This is the very fallen angel that will be released from the pit to destroy 1/4 of all humans not marked by God in revelations. CERN is the key to the bottomless pit in which the Antichrist will open to release millions of locked up demons to attack humans, black smoke rises out of the abyss, the black smoke is a cloud of swarming demons released. So basically, in hopes of scientific research, the pit may be opened to release Apollyn the destroyer.

Huh!

Abbadon from ‘Supernatural’

Many of these conspiracies are related to CERN’s (European Organization for Nuclear Research) announcement that they will be testing the world’s largest particle accelerator the same day of the eclipse, which people like that user believe will be used to either open a portal to hell or to other dimensions.

Others revolve around NASA, which will be launching three sounding rockets that day in order to study disturbances related to the solar eclipse, as part of a project called Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path, or APEP. Why is this a big deal? Well obviously because Apep is also the name of an Egyptian God.

Conspiracy nut Dom Lucre wrote on Twitter:

BREAKING: NASA is firing 3 "Sounding Rockets" on April 8 Eclipse path, names it Project APEP or APOPHIS named after the Serpent Deity of Chaos, Death, and Disorder. This campaign is named Apophis after the cosmic world serpent from ancient Egyptian cosmology. The serpent pursues the sun god Ra, and every so often, nearly consumes the sun disc, resulting in an eclipse. This first round of Apophis launches occurred during the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023 from White Sands Missile Range, NM. A second round is scheduled for the Total Eclipse on April 8, 2024 from Wallops Island, VA. There will be rituals performed during the April 8th Eclipse. Masonic, Satanic, Esoteric, Gnostic, Brotherhood of the Snake and other occult-like groups will be performing.

Will there be though?

Oh! The whole Egyptian Snake God thing is setting off some alarms for the David Icke “Actually the world is run by reptilian shapeshifters” crowd as well. Naturally.

In another Reddit post titled “The April 8th ‘Great American Eclipse’ & Why I Believe They Are Planning A Massive Human Sacrifice Event,” one user explained how this is supposedly related to human sacrifice (obviously) and … Grimes’s COVID-predicting tablets (less obviously!)

I'm pretty concerned about this Great American Eclipse on April 8th. The line from the solar eclipse of 2017 and the line from the one upcoming on April 8th creates an X, very close to the New Madrid Fault Line. If something were to trigger that fault line, something man-made they could make look completely natural, it could mean a serious loss of life disaster for the US. An earthquake on the New Madrid Fault Line could be up to 20 times larger than an earthquake with a SoCal epicenter.

OK, but like — in this reality where “they” are making massive earthquake disasters for reasons of general evil and murder, why would “they” need an eclipse to make an X over said earthquake target? Couldn’t they just do an earthquake without that as a prerequisite?

As if that all were not confusing enough, the user also explained that this has something to do with Elon Musk?

Taking the line for the Annular Eclipse or “Ring Of Fire” from October of this year and the upcoming Solar eclipse, creates another X over Texas, not far from Tesla’s gigafactory. Speaking of X, Elon Musk changes Twitter's name to X. His baby's mother, Grimes, posted a strange image on instagram before covid that literally told us covid was going to happen, all the way down to the 3 injections. In that same image, a few rows beneath the covid "prediction" is a solar eclipse. Under it, a flower between two dragons. 2024 is the year of the dragon. The lotus flower begins blooming in China on April 8th. The eclipse is happening on April 8th. That is way too many coincidences for me to feel comfortable, along with the Deagel projection of a 225 Million person decrease in the US by 2025. It would appear some massive sacrifice could possibly be in the works, I'm quite certain they all have some bunker or safe spot away from the damage. There's being paranoid, and there's knowing how blatant & aggresive they are with the symbolism. I urge everyone to find a place to be out of harms way on the 8th of April, we can not trust these psychopaths. Reddit's truth suppression bots will attack and call me crazy and that'll be further validation that there's something here.

So many coincidences! And so much symbolism.

Look, I hate Elon Musk with the fire of a thousand eclipsed suns, but I don’t think he’s gonna get it together to do an earthquake meant to kill 225 million people.

WAIT. Wait. Remember the whole whale thing from earlier in this post? Where Jesus is putting the eclipse near a whale constellation to remind us of the time that Jonah lived inside of a whale for three days? Whales? Symbolism? What does that make you think of?

What if the eclipse is a sign that we are all … going to have to listen to a man go on and on about his fishing trip for three days and three nights? Going to get our legs bit off? Drown in a sea of metaphors? Or a sea of delicious coffee milk?

Who can tell?

Donate Just Once!

Most likely, April 8 will come and go and the worst thing that will come of it will be another Great Disappointment for those who were hoping to meet Jesus or get vacuumed up into heaven or those who prepared a little too much for the onslaught of demons. Or we will all get superpowers, like on Heroes.

PREVIOUSLY: