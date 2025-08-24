Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
1h

/scratches chin

Perhaps it's time to re-release my kids toy "Bucket of Acid"!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
44m

Always seemed odd to me that the conservative response to being told gas stoves could be hurting their children was "Fuck you! I choose the stove!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture