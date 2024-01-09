Wonkette day of news: If Boeing can't make planes where the doors stay on, it probably shouldn't be in the plane business.
It’s tabs, your morning news roundup!
Taylor Swift Was Not Impressed By Jo Koy's Golden Globes Joke. Tabs, Tues., Jan. 9, 2024
·
A one-two morning gross on Epstein, What Up With That Guy (Still Dead).
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jimmy Kimmel Getting Tired Of 'Hamster-Brained' Football Players Calling Him Child Molester For Some Reason
·
No, There Are Not Bill Clinton Or Richard Branson (Or Even Prince Andrew) Epstein Sex Tapes (That We Know Of)
·
SER watched Joe Biden. You should too!
Biden Stares Down White Supremacy Without Blinking During Fiery Speech At South Carolina's Mother Emanuel Church
·
This poor guy.
I mean …
If Boeing Can't Make Planes Where The Doors Stay On, It Probably Shouldn't Be In The Plane Business
·
(Whispers: IT’S BECAUSE THEY’RE LYING.)
Fox News Insists Trump Immunity Hearing Went Fine For Dear Leader Trump, Just Fine! (It Was Disaster)
·
This is upsetting.
Supreme Court To Let Idaho Kill Pregnant People Until They Get Around To Dealing With It
·
Excellent point from Dok.
Florida GOP Ousts Chair For (ALLEGED) Rape. He Should Take A Moral Lesson From This Banned Book.
·
And a California Nice Time for end of day!
See you bright and early for tabs!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wonkette day of news: If Boeing can't make planes where the doors stay on, it probably shouldn't be in the plane business.
Not sure about the documentary, but you should at least note where they moved their headquarters over the years. First Chicago and now DMV (Northern Virginia).
If Boeing's insistence on making dangerous planes (737 Max) is something you're curious about, please check out the Netflix documentary "Downfall." The complete culture change that occurred when McDonnell-Douglas merged with Boeing and took over operations is exposed in horrifying detail. Next quarters profits first; safety last.