Wonkette Email Of News For Your Friday Afternoon! July 28, 2023
Hello hello!
You know it’s a pretty big deal when I make Evan write a night post, which capped off Thursday’s magical mystery tour of Trump’s pool shed server room.
Now on to your end of day Wonkette roundup!
Grasp Thy Pearls And Smelling Salts, For The US House Is Plagued By Democrats' Incivility, Tumult, And Rowdydow
·
Trump Wants To Discuss The Classified Evidence Of Him Improperly Storing Classified Evidence By The Mar-A-Lago Pool ... BY THE MAR-A-LAGO POOL
·
And finally, time for a cocktail, which you also just got emailed to you! I need to rethink this system.
GOODBYE!
This is purely informative. i don't get this as email (I guess due to my settings) but it does appear in my RSS feed, which is cool.