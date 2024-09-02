Happy Labor Day!

Celebrating workers and the unions that support them.

The laborers in Clerks would have benefitted greatly by being unionized!

Dante and his friend Randal are both working at dead-end, low-paying, shitty service jobs that most of us have suffered through at some point in our lives. But how this work is perceived by the two friends is totally different. Dante’s life is in a quandary with a complicated mess of a love life and dealing with the paradigm of humanity that parades daily through the door of Quick Stop.

Randal runs the video rental store next to the Quick Stop and he hates customers so he takes great pleasure in the vilifications those who just want to rent a video. It’s his way of dealing with the malaise of his employment. While he revels in fighting against the system in his own way, his best friend Dante wallows in the misery, defeated and listless.

Vilification, Syntax, Vagary, Purgation, Malaise, Harbinger, Perspicacity, Paradigm, Whimsy, Quandary, Lamentation, Juxtaposition, Catharsis, and Denouement.

These words are the intertitles that flash on the screen as lead-ins for each bit of life Dante experiences in one day working the counter at a convenience store. He starts his day awakened by a phone call from the store’s owner. When it’s your day off, getting a call from the boss is a harbinger of a bad day. This is another one of those movies that would be changed entirely by the addition of caller ID.

Clerks was written by Kevin Smith who also stars in the flick as Silent Bob, with Jason Mewes as his partner in crime, Jay. The duo stands outside the Quick Stop, with Jay providing his whimsical observations on life and Silent Bob being, well, silent. They are their own bosses and love their jobs because they sell weed. I wonder if today’s legal weed stores have unionized employees? The answer is yes, the UFCW or Union for Cannabis Workers.

Clerks stars Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Marilyn Ghigliotti, and Lisa Spoonauer. Directed by Kevin Smith.

Clerks is available with subscription on Netflix. Free with ads on Pluto TV. $3.89-3.99 in the usual places.

Our cartoon is a 2017 award winning animated short, Coin Operated. Directed by Nicholas Arioli.

