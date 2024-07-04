Wonkette Movie Matinee July 4th: Jaws
'Show me the way to go home. I'm tired and I want to go to bed. I had a little drink about an hour ago and it got right to my head'
I think this writeup could just be the awesome poster and that’s enough!
But I should probably throw some words into the water like chum behind the Orca. Jaws was released on June 20, 1975. Opening in 409 movie theaters across the US, Bruce The Shark chewed up the competition and shredded it like that Kintner boy. (I was killed by Jaws … this is how it changed my life.) It took only 78 days for it to surpass The Godfather for highest box office gross earnings at $86 million. It would take more than three yellow barrels to stop this big fish tale.
Never miss a Movie Night, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In the summer of 1975 I had just turned 13 and oh hell yeah I was going to see this PG-rated movie that everyone was talking about. Living in Indiana we had no reference for what the ocean was like except for what we saw in films. With my group of friends, we rode our bikes to the local cinema for an afternoon matinee and sat a little too close to the screen. All the jump scares and edge-of-the-seat tension had a theater full of teenagers screaming and giggling and popcorn flying. Looking back, it was the best way possible to have watched Jaws for the first time.
I have seen it more times than I can count since then and I’m sure many of you have too. The reason we have watched it so many times is a bit of nostalgia, but we keep coming back to it because it’s a really good, intense, rollicking and fun thrill ride of a movie.
We also love to quote this film.
“Y'know the thing about a shark, he's got... lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes.”
“You yell barracuda, everybody says, ‘Huh? What?’ You yell shark, we've got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July.”
“This shark, swallow you whole.”
“You're gonna need a bigger boat.”
“Smile, you son of a BITCH!”
We can’t talk about sharks without mentioning a certain delusional, elderly, multiply convicted felon who seems to confuse real life with movies.
“If I’m sitting down and that boat’s going down and I’m on top of a battery, and the water starts flooding in, I’m getting concerned. But then I look 10 yards to my left and there’s a shark over there. So I have a choice of electrocution or a shark — you know what I’m going to take? Electrocution. I will take electrocution every single time. Do we agree?”
Trump Scared Of Electrocution But Sharks Are Scarier, He'll Tell You Why, Wanna Know Why?
We can take some pleasure in enjoying a movie that he would hate.
Jaws stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, and Lee Fierro. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Music by John Williams.
Available with subscription on Peacock, Starz and Hulu. $3.99 in the usual places.
To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.
This afternoon we have a Max Fleischer Technicolor cartoon from 1936, Popeye The Sailor Man Meets Sindbad The Sailor. One of three two-reel animated shorts from the “Popeye Color Features" which were adapted from Arabian Nights stories. The two others were Popeye The Sailor Meets Ali Baba's Forty Thieves (1937), and Aladdin And His Wonderful Lamp (1939).
So last weekend my Ladder got a family of 4 out of elevator that was stuck at a nearby hotel. No big event but they thought it was cool that my FF popped the roof hatch, made some snarky statement and assisted everyone on to the ladder. The family decided to visit us on July 4th and brought us fricking awesome cupcakes and Amy's vanilla bean ice cream. These are the things I love about my job. The parents sat at our dining table for 40 minutes asking questions and telling about themselves while the kids took a tour of our trucks and learned how to use a fire extinguisher.. It's really cool when we get to have the public in our house and show them what we do.
Headed to the CT shore tomorrow, for a week. Hooray! Help me send good juju to Beryl and all other storms to stay out at sea! I think this vacation is well-deserved and much needed.