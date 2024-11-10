Galaxy Quest imagines that an alien species has been viewing our TV shows and thinks they’re reality. Just like some Americans! One particular space adventure series has truly gotten their attention. The silly stories of the crew of the NSEA-Protector have become the historical records for the Thermians, an alien species. The series is a cheesy version of Star Trek called Galaxy Quest, a 1980s science fiction show that had a limited run in its heyday but gained a new and dedicated following as it came back to life in reruns.

The cast now makes a living by signing autographs at Comic-Con type events and reading lines at store grand openings. There is bitterness and division among the group of actors, with special disgust aimed at the show’s lead, Jason Nesmith. He portrays Commander Peter Quincy Taggart, and Jason sees himself as that character with swagger and bravado. But he’s just a washed up actor when the Thermians ask for his assistance in defeating their enemy, a very violent lizard-faced tyrant named Sarris.

A hung-over Jason goes along thinking it’s just another gig and is shocked to discover there is a whole different world out there when he gets zapped through outer space in a suit of jelly. The actor Jason is given the chance to be a hero as the Commander and he’s going to bring the rest of the cast along with him.

The aging actors join the aliens and along with some cosplaying nerds they stand up to the tyrant and fight to save the Thermians.

Speaking of cosplaying nerds, Bear likes putting on his Gwen Demarco wig and quoting his favorite cast member. He does have the cleavage for it!

“Look! I have one job on this lousy ship, it's *stupid*, but I'm gonna do it! Okay?”

Galaxy Quest stars Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Rockwell, Rainn Wilson, and Missi Pyle. Directed by Dean Parisot.

Galaxy Quest is available with subscription on Prime and Paramount+. Free with ads on YouTube and Pluto TV. $3.99 in the usual places.

