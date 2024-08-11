The film starts with Tank Girl Rebecca(!) explaining that it’s the year 2033 and a “humongous comet” had smashed into Earth and caused a drought with no rain for 11 years. Meaning we’ve been due for that comet since 2022.

Tough as the desert around her, she finds a life for herself in an apocalyptic landscape. But when evil tries to take away the little happiness she has carved out, that evil has fucked around with the wrong girl and they’re about to find out.

Tank Girl meets Jet Girl and they become a perfect team. With the help of kangaroo-men called Rippers, they battle the dark forces of the Water & Power Corporation. The W&P control most of the water. But for its leader, Kesslee, a ruthless man, that’s not enough: He wants all of it. He even wants the water that the human body holds. What’s left of humanity is either a slave to W&P or fighting against it.

He also wants to control Rebecca, but no one controls Tank Girl, and Kesslee may end up regretting taking on this fearsome woman. Because her strongest asset is her ability to not give a fuck. And if you were to ask her she’d probably say it was also her skill at kicking ass.

The Tank Girl series was created by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett in 1988, first in the British magazine Deadline, then as a comic book. After gaining a large following the movie came to the screen in 1995. With Lori Petty taking on the titular comic book anti-hero and Naomi Watts as her sidekick and friend, Jet Girl.

Director Rachel Talalay brought in Courtney Love to put together a killer soundtrack featuring artists like Portishead, L7, Björk and Hole.

With a great dance number set to “Let’s Do It Let’s Fall In Love” performed by Joan Jett and Paul Westerburg, the movie sticks to its comic book sensibilities and never takes itself too seriously.

Tank Girl stars Lori Petty, Naomi Watts, Malcolm McDowell, and Ice-T. Directed by Rachel Talalay.

Tank Girl is available with subscription on MGM+. For free with ads on Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel and YouTube. $3.99 in the usual places.

