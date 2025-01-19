Hepburn. Bogart. A boat.

Ok, that’s it, that’s the whole movie post.

I think if those three words were the clue on a game show most everyone over a certain age would be winners. What is The African Queen, Alex?

Based on the 1935 novel by C. S. Forester, The African Queen, the film changes Bogey’s character from Cockney in the book to Canadian because of Bogart’s lack of a British accent. The story opens in August of 1914 in German East Africa at the beginning of WWI. Two Methodist missionaries from England, a brother and sister, are trying to bring their religion to the people of a small village. Their supplies, mail and news of the world is brought to them by a visiting river boat captain, Charlie Allnut. (There has to be a dick joke in their somewhere!)

Charlie brings news that war has begun between Britain and Germany and he offers them a ride to safety. Samuel and Rose decline and stay in the village of Kungdu, which is soon set afire by the Schutztruppe, the German colonial army, who force the villagers into military service. After Rose’s brother dies from a fever, she is left alone until a returning Charlie arrives to find her among the ruins of the village.

They set off on the African Queen and Rose learns that the Germans have a warship, the Königin Luise, in a large lake downstream that is preventing the British from attacking. She devises a plan to take out the Königin Luise and insists Charlie help. A determined and ingenious Rose asks him, “Can you make a torpedo? Well do so Mr. Allnut.” (I think I found the dick joke.)

A perilous journey downriver brings the two disparate people together to survive against what the river throws at them. In the search for the German gunboat and a battle with the elements, Charlie and Rose find each other. Side by side they find that love conquers all.

The boat used as the African Queen is now docked in Key Largo, Florida.

The African Queen stars Katharine Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, Robert Morley, and Peter Bull. Directed by John Huston.

The African Queen is free on YouTube. With subscription on MGM+ and $3.99 in the usual places.

The animated short is Archie created and written by Domenica More Gordon.

On Jan. 10, my boy Bear, a beloved member of the Wonkette feline family, unexpectedly crossed the Rainbow Bridge at the age of 14. His buddy Harry and I are heartbroken. I have been comforted by the outpouring of love from this community and the knowledge that Bear brought much joy to people just by being his floofy self.

