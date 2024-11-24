The Dude is but one of many Lebowskis in this film; unfortunately some of the other Lebowskis aren’t as chill as the Dude. As he finds himself mixed up in their messy lives — nihilists to porn stars to an unscrupulous man of wealth named the Big Lebowski — the Dude really just wants to smoke a jay, bowl with his buddies, and drink White Russians (Caucasians as the Dude calls them).

The Dude is mistaken for the Big Lebowski by a couple thugs who pee on his rug to intimidate him. A confused Dude seeks out the Big Lebowski to get his rug replaced — that’s all he wants, because “It really tied the room together!” There is a possible kidnapping and a briefcase full of money that makes it even more complicated for a man who prefers a simple life. All because of a case of mistaken identity. But a man like the Dude always seems to find his way through the turmoil around him with a little help from his friends. Don’t we all?

The Big Lebowski starts with a narrator, a character simply known as The Stranger, introducing us to Jeffrey Lebowski. It also ends with The Stranger giving us a reminder of how a person’s attitude can be a powerful inner strength.

“The Dude abides. I don’t know about you, but I take comfort in that. It’s good knowing he’s out there, the Dude, taking her easy for all us sinners.”

The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Sam Elliot, Tara Reid, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Directed by Ethan and Joel Coen.

The Big Lebowski is available for free with ads on Pluto TV. $3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

Our animated short is the true story of when good Jamaican weed made its way to the US in the 1960s, and the woman who smuggled it into the country. She also helped supply Woodstock with the necessary ganja for beautiful music. Patty Are You Bringing Weed In From Jamaica? is a documentary by Matthew Salton from 2020.

