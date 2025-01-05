The Fifth Element is a story spanning centuries, starting in 1914 Egypt. An archaeologist works to uncover an engraving in a temple wall of a figure surrounded by the four elements of water, fire, earth, and air. The professor deciphers the carvings, explaining that every 5,000 years an evil comes, “spreading terror and chaos.” Funny, that happens every four to eight years now.

The four elements and the central figure, the fifth element, are the defender of good against this evil. It is described as a “perfect being, a divine light.”

The professor is interrupted by intergalactic travelers that look like walking jukeboxes with a headlight in their crotches, the Mondoshawan. They are the protectors of the elements. A priest who calls the Mondoshawan “Lord” asks what they should do when the great evil returns and is told that in 300 years the Mondoshawan would also be back. The priest is given a key to pass on to future generations of this religious order, along with the knowledge of the power of the elements to battle evil.

The movie zips forward 300 years and the fight is on to protect the fifth element because the big baddie is coming back. Running from a holding facility, the fifth element in human form has crashed into the back of Korben Dallas’s cab. Speaking a language he doesn’t understand, she begs him “please help” and he aids in her escape from the police. Korben brings her to Father Vito Cornelius, the only other words he could understand from his now unconscious rider. Father Vito realizes who is before him but is surprised to discover it is not a man. Calling herself Leelo, she is singularly driven with her task.

With a power as great as the fifth element there will always be forces fighting to control it. Father Vito states it clearly that “evil begets evil.” But also the same can be said for good. As the cabbie becomes an unexpected ally in the fight, the forces of good will do battle with pig-faced aliens and an evil Gary Oldman with an acrylic toupee.

Fighting a great evil that threatens to destroy everything is not just for supernatural beings; they can’t do it alone. It takes the uniting together of normal people just like Korben the cabbie or you and me to conquer that foe.

The Fifth Element stars Milla Jovovich, Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Maïwenn, Chris Tucker, Ian Holm, and Luke Perry. Directed by Luc Besson.

The Fifth Element is available with subscription on Philo. $3.59-$3.99 in the usual places.

