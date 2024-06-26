Wonkette News: Republicans starting to fear they're stuck to Biggest Loser and everything else that happened today!
Hello hello! I am thrilled to tell you that we have lured Brooke Binkowski, formerly of Snopes, to come and factcheck for us! Her first installment is … well. It’s close to home!
If the Supreme Court hadn’t already started legalizing bribery a long time ago with Bob McDonnell, I’d think they had a bit of a vested interest here.
That’s a Pride Nice Time!
Happy Pride! Joe Biden Pardons LGBTQ+ Military People Kicked Out Under Old Bigoted Ban
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, one of the progressive The Squad, lost his primary to a normie Democrat in suburban New York (and a tiny bit of the Bronx). A lot of it’s about Israel and Gaza, and AIPAC bought in to Bowman’s opponent George Latimer to the tune of $15 million, but it seems like it’s more about the charge that “Bowman doesn’t have Joe Biden’s back” (a bit unfairly) and a bit of “doesn’t like to show up to kiss babies and campaign” and just maybe isn’t that great of a politician. NO FIGHTING IN THE WAR ROOM and/or comments!
Jamaal Bowman Loses Primary To Non-Jamaal Bowman Candidate, And That Is Our Opinion On That!
Some New York (and NC) nonsense (and from the comments, sounds like LA Mayor Karen Bass, the world’s best mayor, may be thinking about it too):
Man, does ABC have the Special Counsel’s office bugged or something, like a common that new guy from the Washington Post? They are getting all the scoops!
Trump Was Scared Of Catching Charges If He Returned Stolen Docs, Is That Consciousness Of Guilt?
I feel like Robyn’s got a point.
I did the morning news roundup, Tabs!
