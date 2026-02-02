Wonkette News Roundup 2/2/26, Another Peaceful Day In America
Good lord.
It just keeps coming!
Here’s tabs!
Uh oh, GOOD news out of Texas!
Trump’s new Fed nominee, surprise, an idiot.
Trump’s new Epstein files, surprise, disgusting.
Trump is going to tear down, we mean “renovate” the damn Kennedy Center, because nobody will play there.
Trump Closing Kennedy Center So No More Artists Can Embarrass Him By Refusing To Perform There
·
Funny how that’s the only way Republicans talk anymore.
That does sound like us.
The American Right Is Once Again Very Concerned About All The Babies We Are Eating/Turning Gay/Sacrificing To Satan
·
And that’s Monday! We’re sure Tuesday will be equally normal.
If you need to upgrade your subscription to paid, this is where you do that:
HERE.