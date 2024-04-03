Wonkette News Today: Trump IS Still Losing a Lot of Republican Votes for a Republican Nominee!
We started our day, as is our habit, with some tabs!
I Went One Week Without Correcting My Kid's Behavior. Here's What I Learned! Tabs, Wed., April 3, 2024
·
Hmmm, he IS still losing a lot of Republican votes!
Jack Smith is losing his mind with this shit!
Sounds Like Jack Smith Just About Through With Judge Habba-We-Mean-Cannon's Assclownery
·
You should subscribe to yr Wonkette.
This one is really something too!
That’s a good idea.
If CA Fast Food Franchise Owners Want To Be Mad At Someone, Perhaps Consider Landlords?
·
People are terrible, all of the time.
But this made me laugh very hard!
Always with the throat cramming, these people.
:/
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Sex-Banging Partner Brian Also Has Some Neat Ideas About Space
·
And on that note, we’ll see you bright and early for tabs!