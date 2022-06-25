Hello!

It's the weekend. Millions of people just lost their reproductive rights. And while we can't say that the sun will come out tomorrow, here is the "So You're Menstruating!" video we had to watch in 5th grade when the boys went outside to play baseball ... starring the cast of Annie.

When I came home and told my mom about this, we made up a really good song that went "Your period will come, tomorrow! When you're wearing white shorts and it's gym day! You'll get cramps!" I remain very proud of this.

Someday I hope to find the other video we watched, which was very clear on the fact that cramps and PMS were a myth. Just in case I ever go full Arya Stark and require the names of everyone involved with that production.

And here are your top ten stories of the week/open threads!

10. Your Destiny Lies With Wonkette Weekend Chat

9. Sounds Like Ron DeSantis Needs To Ban Taking Kids To Contemporary Christian Concerts!

8. God Help Us, Great American Artist Jon McNaughton Made One Fugly Painting For Dok's 60th Birthday

7. Congratulations To Hawai'i On Not Having Any Girls Locked Up In Juvie

6. Wonkette Movie Night: Victor/Victoria

5. Donald Trump Destroys People's Lives

4. Fly The Sort-Of Friendly Skies This Summer ... Or Don’t. Who Knows What Might Happen?

3. Pissed-Off Trump Not Sold On Kevin McCarthy As Next Speaker Flunky

2. Let's Listen To Trump's Own Lawyers Tell Us How Insanely Illegal This Coup Plot Was! A LIVE-BLOG!

1. LIVE NUDES ONE NIGHT ONLY, It's Mark Meadows! A January 6 Congress Liveblog

