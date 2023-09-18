Wonkette Stands By The Auto Workers! We Don't Feel Sorry For CEOs.
End of day wrapup!
Liz spits hot fire at anti-semitic creep Donald Trump.
Robyn has a UAW strike update for you.
Evan breaks down how dirtbag Ken Paxton escaped justice.
Dirtbag Texas AG Ken Paxton Slithers Out Of Accountability In Impeachment Trial, Surprise
The fake Queen of Canada isn’t dead but she also isn’t entirely sane.
Lauren Boebert remains an embarrassment.
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! This Is The Post With The Lauren Boebert 'Beetlejuice' Updates.
That’s the news and I am out of here!