Wonkette's today in news! He's got Dunning-Kruger braiiin!
Tik-Tokers Are Using Diaper Cream As Moisturizer! But Does It Work? Tabs, Wed., Jan. 10, 2024
Get well soon Lloyd Austin and christ don’t make us agree with those choads.
Yeah, The Defense Secretary Kinda Needs To Tell The White House When He's In The ICU For Three Days
Man, they hate her SO HARD.
Is Taylor Swift A Pentagon Asset, Or Is Jesse Watters Just Having Another Fragile MAGA Masculinity Moment?
Thoughts and prayers.
Oh, Right, Wayne LaPierre Out At NRA, Don't Let The Door Hit You In Your Pricey-Trousered, Murder-Enabling Ass, Loser!
He agreed to the same deal that got Kevin McCarthy thrown out the window.
Hey, Wait, So Mike Johnson's First Few Months As House Speaker Might've Been His Last Few Months?
Wonkette would never write about this if Bob Menendez were a Democrat!
Some. Some sick, dangerous, and stupid.
I haven’t read this one, I was at the doctor with my mom! Presumably it’s about the US cutting carbon emissions!
Is that even legal?
Music notes: He’s got Dunning-Kruger braaaaain. /Music notes.
And Yea Though Aaron Rodgers Has Walked Through THE WINTER OF DEATH, He Will Fear No Jimmy Kimmel
Doktor Zoom, a writing instructor in his previous life, of course got all focused on the Wikipedia aspects of the Bill Ackman/Neri Oxman/Claudine Gay/Harvard/NYT mishigas.
Expert (Me): Copying Big Chunks Of Wikipedia Is Definitely Plagiarism, Whether In First-Year Comp Or Your Dissertation
Is that like Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease? Or am I confusing my Creutzfeldts-Jakobs with my Dunnings-Krueger?