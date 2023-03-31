This week, Highland Park mass shooting survivor Ashbey Beasley went viral after interrupting press coverage of the Nashville shooting to talk about our desperate need for gun control so that these things don't keep happening. By one strange coincidence, she happened to be in Nashville this week — and by another, I've actually known her for years, from all the way back in my shopgirl days.

So Ashbey sat down with me to talk some more about gun control, her experiences pushing for background checks and assault rifle bans in DC, and what it's like to go through a trauma and end up with people calling you a crisis actor or worse.

youtu.be

