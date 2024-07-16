Hundreds of people take to the streets to protest the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI, July 15, 2024. Photo by Dominic Gwinn.



Hi! Becca here, your editrix! I have Executive Decisioned that there are no tabs this week; we’ll start your day with some photos from Dominic, who’s here in Milwaukee with us! Catch up with us throughout the day as Evan, Dok, Robyn, Shy, Dom, and I do some Republican National Convention stuff, man, is it some bullshit.

On Monday, Dom (and Robyn, report to follow) captured the hundreds of people in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, protesting the RNC. Here’s what he saw. He also told me the absolutely stupidest thing I heard today — about fellow photographers who wouldn’t take *water* from the activists, because that would make them beholden to them. In 90 degree heat. With whatever the fuck the dew point was. As they were ready to pass out. My god. I’ve been writing about the Republicans for 30 years. I’ve never not eaten their fucking caviar, and I’ve never once been nice to them. Jesus Christ.



See you soon.

All photos by Dominic Gwinn.

