FYI friendlies, we will have Monday off for what we assume is The Last Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but we’ll have normal weekend posting and Dok will write you something nice to comment around. In the meantime, here’s what we wrote at you today!
This is the most embarrassing thing that has EVER HAPPENED.
Even just this picture is funny, remember when Stacey Dash went all rightwing? LOL.
Even Karoline Leavitt knew “cancel the elections” might be an unwise thing to say out loud.
Dementia Ward Nurse: Trump's Decaying Brain Was Only Joking To Reuters About Cancelling Elections
This was a very good speech.
Gov. Tim Walz Urges Minnesotans To Keep Calm, Carry Phones. Trump Freaks The F*ck Out.
Add to all Candace Owens’s other bizarre theories “being wrong about cats.”
