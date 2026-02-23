Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Demme Epstein Fatale's avatar
Demme Epstein Fatale
3hEdited

OT piece of shit (sorry):

Trump Jokes to Men’s Hockey Team That: He’ll ‘Have To’ Invite Women’s Team to White House or He’ll Be ‘Impeached’

Reply
Share
26 replies
Being released's avatar
Being released
3h

One of the comments on Mike Lee's tweet is "Imagine being such a loser that Chuck Schumer owns you."

Reply
Share
3 replies
374 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture