On Sunday, Mexican Special Forces shot and killed El Mencho, neé Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, AKA the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the cocaine, heroin and meth king of Mexico. Nine of his hench-people were killed also.

And then panic, as furious surviving cartel members rioted against the government, with masked, armed Mencho-ites blocking roads by setting fire to cars in the street, torching banks and supermarkets, and trapping Doc, Isaac and Captain Steubing and the rest of the Love Boat tourists in Oaxaca and around Puerto Vallarta.

The attempted apprehension of El Mencho was a Mexican operation. But — ¡por supuesto! — Donald Trump has been moaning that Mexico should do something pronto about their drug cartels, or he would be “honored” to “go in” and bomb cartels inside of Mexico himself. While simultaneously, of course, not doing a one damn thing to stanch the flow of guns and weapons flowing southward over the US border that enables all the cartel murder, and refusing to fund addiction research, healthcare and social services to try and reduce demand on the US side.

Not to mention the regime making deals with cartel members and their families, including El Chapo’s family members, and MS-13 gang members, as a favor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, and pardoning multiple drug lords and money launderers like Libertarian darling Ross Ulbricht, Michael R. “Harry-O” Harris, Larry Hoover, and Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

¿RECUERDAS CUANDO?

Anyway, Trump’s clown circus could not wait to jump in the ring to make Lord Emperor the star of the story, even — especially! — if they had to reach into a grab bag of wild complaint-claims to do it, honka honka!

Laura Loomer — who, remember, has a Pentagon press pass while the AP, Reuters and all major news networks don’t — cartwheeled in with a whole kabuki sin evidencia that started with Pete Hegseth and Trump practically flying down there and personally delivering El Mencho to his death with five-finger heart-exploding blows, tourists being taken hostage from their hotels and off of the street, and airports shut down. None of that happened, though there were lots of fires and road closures, and flights got canceled, and tourists got stuck on vacation.

One clue Loomer Did Her Own Research is maybe how she kept spelling it “Puerto Vallerta.” Anyway, she got Community Noted and called out by the Mexican Embassy, which filled her with shame and remorse. JK, LOL, she sobbed buckets until the flower on her lapel wilted, and whined to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to go give that mean Mexican ambassador what-for until he endorses to the yarn she fabricated.

Persona non grata-ed we guess?

She was still not done, though:

Perhaps amateur wannabe journalist Laura Loomer should follow these rules for How To Post when scary things are happening in places you might not be that familiar with/understand:

@jedayal Judith Dayal on Instagram: "In moments like this, the algorithm…

Just a suggestion. (Click to scroll through!)

It’s a scary fucking mess and tourists are freaked, that part is true. That is why when a choosy civilization chooses one shared value it’s going to follow, it goes with equal protection of the laws. Do your best with that one, and the rest can follow. Orrrr, get overrun by criminal enterprises, even happily open the door to them and lie down like the Supreme Court of the United States of America did and keeps on doing, and you get the jungle of might-makes-right that conservatives seem to want.

Trump should take a lesson too: you might think you preside over a criminal cartel, but the cartel presides over you. Everybody’s gotta serve somebody.

And then there was Russia’s darling, Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who can always be counted on to find the toenail-dumbest take on any given subject. He posted and then deleted this, after getting piled on:

Nailed it as usual, Mike Lee. No notes.

May everyone in Mexico stay safe, and may the Love Boat soon be making another run!

