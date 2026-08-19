Wonkette

Wonkette

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Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
2h

"Dental coverage! Yes! A tooth infection can kill you, this should not be considered extraneous to health care any more than your lungs or feet should!"

That we're even making this distinction is all about the money in the first place. I think it all just should be healthcare. Depression can kill you as much as pregnancy complications as much as diabetes as much as an infected tooth, etc.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

Socialized medicine works, indeed! And we don't have it in the USA because it would also be available to Black people.

That's also why, if racial minorities grow in number many Western European nations will gladly destroy the nice things they have to prevent those people with darker skin from getting it.

Same energy of, "desegregation says we can't keep Black people out of the pool? Solution: Close and destroy the public pool, and make little 'swim clubs!'"

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