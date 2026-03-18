Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

Love that old Pixies song, Wave of Mutilization

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Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
2hEdited

Let’s not give low income white voters too much credit. The only reason they are softening on Trump is because their gas prices are rising. The minute they go back down and he says something racist they’ll be back at his rallies again.

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