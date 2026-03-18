a weak loser

Donald Trump’s chosen murder war against Iran, in which the entire world is currently making a fool of him, is getting less and less popular each day, with a clear majority now disapproving of it, according to recent polling. The war is so hated, in fact, that Trump’s yappy bitch boy at the FCC Brendan Carr is threatening to pull licenses from networks that won’t lead war cheers for Dear Leader.

Gas prices are skyrocketing, and the regime’s mouthpieces in right-wing media tell Americans to lie back and take that. Meanwhile, Trump’s big beautiful economy is starting to hemorrhage jobs.

Against that backdrop — and lots of other negative headlines about the regime’s performance! — new polling analysis from journalist G. Elliott Morris shows that things are especially grim for Trump in the worst possible way: It turns out he’s just about completely lost all the demographics that allowed him to claim a non-majority squeaker of a win in the 2024 election. (It was never a landslide, despite his lies.)

The headline on Morris’s latest analysis (subscription required) is that “Trump has lost working class whites.” It’s a trend Morris has been noting for weeks now, that the very voters Trump is losing are the younger, less white, and/or less rich parts of the coalition he was able to cobble together and use to win the election against Kamala Harris.

Look at some data points here, and it becomes clear why Trump is now mostly just screaming at Senate Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, the bill he believes will help him steal the midterms.

From the data Morris analyzed:

Low-income white voters have moved 26 points away from Trump, now giving him a net minus-four approval rating. He won them in 2024 by 22 percentage points. Morris notes that this is the first time this demographic has officially swung against Trump.

He’s lost 14 points with middle-income white voters.

He lost high-income whites in the 2024 election, but he’s lost seven more points of approval there too.

The point is that the biggest swing is the low-income whites.

It’s even crazier when you look at the numbers among Hispanic voters.

Everything can be a bullet point now that Axios exists!

OK, Hispanic voters. In the 2024 election, low-income Hispanic voters only went for Harris by seven points. She won them, but not by all that much.

Now Trump’s approval there is minus-41 points, fully a 34-point swing.

Huh!

Bullet points!

So that is some data right there. Morris sums it up, explaining that “the groups with the biggest swings toward Trump in 2024 — here, low-income whites and low-income Hispanics — are precisely the voters that have swung most against him since taking office.”

Wonder if these dramatic shifts might matter when it comes time for Texas to vote in November!

If you were president and you had these shitty garbage numbers and the entire population hated you and watched your skin rashes for hopeful signs of expansion, you might think “Oh boy! Oh golly! Time to shift things around with my policies!” But that’s woke democracy talk.

Trump is instead making scream demands at the Senate Republicans who brought his doomed SAVE America/Fuck America bill to the floor yesterday, and who are promising to annoy America with it all week long:

You can tell it’s really him by how he’s still babbling about “No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children,” just doubling down on his dementia symptom of inventing new/misunderstanding existing words and insisting he’s right whenever he’s corrected.

“Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.”

“I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST ‘SAVE AMERICA!!!’”

Very dramatic.

Much like his dramatic screaming at pretty much all the nations of the world that HE HATES THEM HE HATES THEM HE HATES THEM SO MUCH WHY WON’T ANYBODY CLEAN UP THE STUPID MESS HE MADE IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ FOR HIM SOBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBBB.

As Punchbowl noted on Tuesday morning, the debates this week on the Senate floor over the SAVE Act, which again Trump clearly believes will be the thing to help Republicans steal the midterms and beyond, will be long and dragged-out and annoying and everybody will hate it. Of course, the bill doesn’t actually have the support among Senate Republicans to sustain a talking Democratic filibuster. Especially once the most fuckbonkers mouthbreathers in the Senate, people like Mike Lee and Eric Schmitt, start adding amendments like “NO TRANSGENDURRRR FOR EVURRBODY,” as Dear Leader has demanded.

But Senate Majority Leader John Thune went ahead with bringing it to the floor this week. Maybe he wants this baby to cry itself out now so he can move on to other fun and exciting ways of fucking Americans.

Call your Democratic senators this week and give them encouragement to stay strong and do whatever they have to do to defeat this fascist shit.

If you want a talking point, remind them that all the voters that gave Trump his 2024 victory fucking hate Trump’s guts now, feel betrayed by him, need somebody to be their champion, and that Trump and Mike Lee wouldn’t be doing this right now if they were confident the American people would piss on them if they were on fire.

This week only gets dumber from here.

[Elliott Morris]

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