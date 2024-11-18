Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador.

Since we’re going to be arguing over this for a long time, YES, Kamala Harris centered the working class, and I’m pretty salty with Bernie Sanders (whom I like!) for braying that Democrats had “abandoned” them after four years of correctly explaining all the good things Democrats were doing for the working class. It sure smelled to me like he was trying to say “abandon trans people and women” without saying “abandon trans people and women.” (Joan Walsh at The Nation)

Speaking of, Ohio just passed a bill outlawing trans people peeing in colleges. Because of how it’s about “protecting girls in sports.” (Erin in the Morning)

What fun we will all have in the coming crypto crash! (Ryan Cooper at The American Prospect)

Joe Biden is trying to spend all the environmental and infrastructure money on grants to cities and states before Donald Trump cancels it all. Also maybe more student loans. (AP)

Rebecca Traister says the Resistance is back.

This organizing produced material results all over the country. This iteration of the resistance was the force that flipped the House to Democratic control in 2018, staved off a red wave in 2022, and won majorities in Michigan and Minnesota, where laws were subsequently passed to protect abortion access and LGBTQ rights and ensure free school lunches. It helped secure State Supreme Court seats in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and a streak of ballot referenda on abortion rights post-Dobbs, including in blood-red Kentucky, Ohio, and Kansas — ensuring that, for a while at least, tens of millions more Americans have had access to health care they would otherwise not have had. Litman told me that Run for Something has helped to elect 1,500 millennial and Gen-Z leaders across the country, its alumni beating hard-right Moms for Liberty candidates for school boards and city councils, ending single-family zoning in Berkeley, winning meals for students in Virginia, and fighting anti-trans legislation in West Virginia. Even in last week’s terrible election for Democrats, young Democratic candidates flipped red seats in Kentucky, Iowa, Washington, and North Carolina.

Maybe I’ll get a second wind! (New York mag)

This guy actually read RFK Jr.’s book about Anthony Fauci. Surprise, RFK Jr. is not sane. (The Atlantic)

Time to become a public health superfan! (The New Republic)

Speaking of, things look good for this vaccine that targets an aggressive breast cancer! (Good News) And if you’ve got a girl child, you can get them the HPV vaccine as young as nine years old, in case you’re worried it might not be around in two to four years. (CHOP)

Axios’s swing voters focus group thinks it’s bad to let RFK Jr. run Health and Human Services and Elon Musk run the country. Guess they should have fucking voted against that then. (Axios)

Seven Oklahoma school superintendents are declining to show their students the mandatory video of the state schools chief praying for Trump. I love those seven Oklahoma school superintendents! (Oklahoman)

Blue cities and states need to get their shit together, particularly around building housing, or Democrats will continue to bleed support as people blame them for urban dysfunction and homelessness. (Ned Resnikoff)

Alex Jones is trying to stop the sale of Infowars to The Onion, obviously. If Elon Musk, who just sent his lawyers to get involved in the case, wanted to buy it for him, maybe he should have bid while the auction was ongoing! (Anna Merlan at The Nation)

A four-year cruise sounds really unhealthy, even if it is to keep away from Trump’s America, and I can’t stop thinking about the people jogging around the spaceship in Hitchhiker’s Guide or whichever of the four (five?) books make up the trilogy. I should probably read them all again. (Fodor’s)

