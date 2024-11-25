Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Happy Thanksgiving week, dear Wonkers! Reminder I have MANDATORY-VACATIONED the full-time staff — the mandatory vacation will continue until morale improves! — so it will just be me here this week and any freelancers who’ve been corralled, muttering, against their will. There will be posts, but not as many as usual. Let’s all be lazy, together!

You probably need to know a bit more about Syria, Bashar al-Assad, Russia, and Tulsi Gabbard — “She’s like the perfect product of RT propaganda” — so have a look behind the scenes, where Michael Isikoff confronts Assad about the “Caesar photos” showing torture of tens of thousands in Syria’s prisons. (Spytalk)

Your friend Crip Dyke responded to Nicholas Grossman’s plea that we all support the New York Times. She was thoughtful and excellent and HELL NAH. (Pervert Justice)

Anti-trans ridiculousness in Great Britain means this little girl whose registrar fucked up — and not for the first time by the bye — will always have male on her birth certificate because NO CHANGES. Jesus Christ. (Guardian)

The Resistance will look different this time, but Matt Gaetz and Trump’s humiliation shows we will have wins. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

OMB’s Russell Vought and the Project 2025 monarchy. (Joyce Vance)

Personally I think that self-described progressives should be for wage inequality shrinking such that “since 2020, real wage increases among workers without college degrees have reversed nearly one-third of the cumulative rise in wage inequality from 1980 to 2019.” But apparently that’s just me! (The Bulwark)

It is interesting that the New York Times nutrition writer is able to say “no, this is true and this is not true” when it’s about RFK Jr. and his wellness idiots trying to ban seed oils. (Gift link)

From the comments, nine out of 10 Tennessee parents think school lunch should be free. One lonely state rep is trying to make that happen, will not succeed. (Education Report)

Should men sue their partners for the tort of attempted abortion? Yes, obviously! (Jezebel)

Actual recyclable plastic that breaks down in seawater? Is it TWOO? (SciTechDaily)

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EAGLECAM.

I saw this posted on Bluesky sarcastically quoting the headline, “The viral fashion show by slum children that is wowing India,” except … it turns out the children, mostly teenage girls, were the ones who designed and sewed the outfits out of discarded clothes, and shot the video, and that’s awesome and we should really really try not to reflexively shit on things without even bothering to click through first. This has been your lesson in being as perfect and wise as I am. (BBC)

Well, shit. Alice died. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. (Berkshire Edge)

You know what today’s musical styling is already, presumably. For fuck’s sake.

