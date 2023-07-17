If you are anything like me, you are constantly a little unsure of what it is you are supposed to be boycotting. I tend to remain on the side of “there are no ethical choices in capitalism so it’s probably most effective to only boycott when there is an official, called-for boycott,” but half the time I can’t remember when those official boycotts begin or end.

Like many people out there, you may be wondering right now if you can keep streaming whatever it is you’re streaming, if you can ethically watch the premiere of the new “Real Housewives of New York” starring that J. Crew lady who invented business sequins or if you can go see the new Barbie movie.

Good news! Someone else had that exact question (well, about the Barbie movie, anyway) for Adam Conover, of “Adam Ruins Everything” fame, who quickly cleared it all up!

“Neither the WGA or SAG-AFTRA is calling for a consumer boycott right now,” he tweeted. “If you want to support the strike, we're asking folks to: 1) Boost our message on social media 2) Donate to the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports affected workers.”

In a second tweet, he reminded supporters not in SAG to not cross picket lines or be a scab.

That seems easy enough! You know, unless someone finally asks me to write and star in a revival of “Murder, She Wrote,” in which case I would be very disappointed to have to turn that down.

