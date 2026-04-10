Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rebecca Schoenkopf's avatar
Rebecca Schoenkopf
3h

well I forgot I had robyn scheduled for this morning when I posted Evan this morning. My bad! Comment on both anyway!

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
3h

I'm just hoping we won't have to go to Canada to get our shots when we're due for them. I wish I were joking...

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