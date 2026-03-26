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chascates's avatar
chascates
12h

“You know what they call alternative medicine that's been proved to work? - Medicine.”

― Tim Minchin

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Maria Phillis's avatar
Maria Phillis
12h

Honestly I tell pregnant ladies they can get botox for migraines all the time because the data is sparse but does not suggest harm - but the data on the COVID vaccines are robustly in favor of vaccination - and as a high risk OB working during the delta wave the only pregnant ladies with covid in the ICU were the unvaccinated ones.

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