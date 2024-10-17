Tiiiiiime toooooooooo say goodbyyyyyyyyyyyye, Donald Trump

Donald Trump had his Univision town hall last night in Miami, where he hoped to be surrounded only by Cuban American Republican voters who love him, just like how at the fake Harris Faulkner “women’s issues” town hall he did for Fox News on Wednesday, he was surrounded only by MAGA cult women who are fine with having their lives and bodies controlled by MAGA men, as long as other women have it worse.

During the Univision town hall, a 67-year-old man named José Saralegui asked Trump about the lies he’s been spreading about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. You will not will absolutely believe how racist Trump was right in front of this man and that audience.

The gentleman noted at the beginning that he is a registered Republican, but is right now an undecided voter. He said he wanted to talk about the conspiracy theories about Springfield, Ohio, about Haitian migrants eating cats and dogs. He noted that Springfield authorities have said multiple times that this is not happening. Nonetheless, Trump has said he wants to un-legalize them (they are here legally). Respectfully, he asked, does Trump really believe Haitian people are eating people’s pets?

Trump said:

“This was just reported. I was just saying what was reported. That’s been reported. And eating other things too that they’re not supposed to be. All I do is report. I have not … I was there, I’m going to be there and we’re going to take a look and I’ll give you a full report when I do.” “But that’s been in the newspapers and reported pretty broadly.”

OK fucking stop. It was not reported by the real news. It was not “in the newspapers and reported pretty broadly.” It was reported by the Nazis and cowfuckers whose racist bullshit Stupid Hitler Trump snorts up like cocaine out of a Russian spy’s anus.

And “eating other things too that they’re not supposed to be”? So basically he’s telling this room full of Latino voters that yep, he’s still pretty sure that’s what these Haitian migrants were doing.

Also, “all I do is report”? Fuck you. He’s not a reporter, he’s Stupid Hitler, and he’s trying to seize power and become America’s dictator so he can escape prison.

Trump continued:

“I will say this as far as Springfield’s concerned, because I do know that situation.”

He does not know that situation. He has a white supremacist fever dream about what he imagines should be a whites-only town in Ohio that’s been invaded by hordes of whoever Stephen Miller tells him has invaded.

“You have a city of 52,000 people, and they’ve added almost 30,000 migrants into the city. If you were a person that lived there, if you lived in Springfield, Ohio, and all of a sudden you couldn’t get into a hospital, you couldn’t get your children into a school, you wouldn’t be able to buy groceries, you could no longer pay the rent because the government’s paying rent. If any of that happened, it would be a disaster for you and you wouldn’t be happy.”

He’s just fucking making up numbers. It’s more like 20,000 migrants. The rest is just his babbling Klan wizard editorializing and hallucinating. Not sure why he thinks you can’t buy groceries when Haitian people are present, but he’s a total piece of shit and incredibly stupid.

“We wanna make our people safe and secure, and we wanna make them happy. But Springfield, Ohio, is a perfect example. You have a town, a beautiful little town with no problems … “

He means white town.

“… all of a sudden they have 30- or 32,000 people dropped into the town. Most of whom don’t speak the language, most of whom don’t speak the language at all. And what they’re doing is they’re looking all over for interpreters.”

Did we mention that the questioner, Señor Saralegui, asked the question en español, either because he doesn’t speak English or feels much more comfortable in Spanish?

No, we didn’t, because we wanted to wait until that very moment to tell you that, so it could really sink in what a Nazi he was being to these people’s faces.

Trump finished:

“Well, I mean, I think you can’t just destroy our country. It’s, uh, maybe some people disagree with me, but you can’t, you can’t put in a very short period of time 32,000 people into a 50,000-people town and expect things to go well. It’s a disaster, it’s a total disaster, and the people that live there, are, you know, they wanna leave, they wanna move, because if you, if you read about it or talk to ‘em, people wanna move, they wanna leave, because they’ve never had anything like this. And we can’t let that happen to our towns and our cities in our country. Just fan’t let it happen. It’s not sustainable, thank you, I hope you vote for a Republican.”

When he says “destroy our country,” he means “have skin that isn’t white.” And the rest is just more Klanbabble.

Elsewhere during the event, Trump answered a question from Ramiro González, 56, who also said he was a Republican but who was really uncomfortable with that whole thing where Trump ordered a coup and incited a terrorist attack to overthrow the government to overturn the results of the election he lost. He didn’t like Trump’s shitty response to COVID, and said it disturbed him that so many members of his former administration, including his vice president, didn’t support him.

González said he wanted to give Trump an “opportunity to try to win back my vote.”

Trump told González that January 6 was “a day of love,” that he did nothing wrong that day, and that all his MAGA terrorists who came to terrorize “didn’t come because of me, they came because of the election, they thought the election was a rigged election.” (They came because he lied to them for months and told them it was a rigged election, “BE THERE, WILL BE WILD!”)

We could be wrong, but we don’t think Trump earned back Ramiro González’s vote.

Also the looks on the faces of the people in the audience when Trump said “Ashli Babbitt was killed, nobody was killed,” and also González’s face when Trump said it was a “day of love,” all of that was CHEF’S KISS.

When normal people see Trump, they see what a fucking lunatic he is, and they loathe him.

Good Univision town hall, loser!

[videos via Acyn]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?