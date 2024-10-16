If there was some part of you that wanted to give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt with what he said this weekend about using the military to go after his enemies — if there was part of you that wondered if when he said “enemy from within,” maybe he didn’t mean literally all people who opposed him, maybe he was hallucinating about imaginary antifa/Black Lives Matter people or something like that — then number one, STOP GIVING HIM THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT.

He doesn’t deserve any of your grace or benefit of the doubt as a human being. He deserves nothing.

Besides, he mentioned Adam Schiff as part of his “enemies within” on Sunday, it’s not like he was unclear.

Also, he clarified today that yes, he just means Democrats in general, all Americans — the great majority of Americans, to be clear — who dare to oppose Dear Leader, all patriotic Americans who want to make sure he never is allowed anywhere near the presidency ever again.

He said it in his “women’s town hall” with Fox News North Korean News Reader Harris Faulkner, which from what we can tell was mostly him screaming and fearmongering about migrants and lying about abortion and weirdly saying he was the “father of IVF” and fearmongering about migrants some more. Also a lot of babbling, as usual.

Faulkner asked him about what he said in that Sunday interview with Maria Bartiromo. She played the clip of him saying “the enemy within” is a greater threat than Russia or China, specifically saying that Adam Schiff is the “enemy within.” Faulkner mocked the fact that Kamala Harris is saying, correctly, that Trump is out for unchecked power, that he sounded “unhinged.” That made the audience of Fox News women voters — you know, the kinds of women Fox News and Trump like, the kinds of women who enjoy obeying fascist men — laugh and laugh.

In his response, Trump mocked the idea that America can actually be brought together, and clarified that yes, he means just Democrats in general are who he considers America’s enemy. He even namechecked the Pelosis this time.

“It is the enemy from within, and they’re very dangerous, they’re Marxists and communists and fascists, and they’re saying … I use a guy like Adam Schiff because they made up the Russia Russia Russia hoax, it took two years to solve the problem, absolutely nothing was done wrong, etc., etc., they’re dangerous for our country. We have China, we have Russia, we have all these countries. If you have a smart president they can all be handled. The more difficult are the Pelosis, these people, they’re so sick, and they’re so evil. If they would spend their time trying to Make America Great Again, we would have, it would be so easy to make this country great …”

Remember, Paul Pelosi was a victim of a politically motivated violent crime in his house, a crime that left him far more injured than the one incident you could call an assassination attempt on Trump. Donald Trump laughs and laughs with his pig trash followers about what happened to Paul Pelosi.

But yes, Trump is confirming that anyone who opposes him is the “enemy within,” and that when he seizes power again, he’s demanding Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi and the majority of Americans who loathe the air he breathes sign on to his Hitler plans to Make America Great Again, demanding they bend the knee.

That’s what he wants.

Sorry, loser motherfucker, but America will never bend the knee.

Headed off to early vote, have you made your plan yet?

OPEN THREAD.

[vid via Aaron Rupar]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?