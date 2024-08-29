Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I am aware that Donald Trump retweeted some vile sexual harassment of Kamala Harris and the New York Times presented it as a continuation of his tendency to think outside the box. If we bother to give him and them ink about it later, we’ll be sure to let you know.

But I guess Donald Trump is embarrassed he got called out for doing campaign photos with his big grinning asshole thumbs up all over Arlington National Cemetery (Wonk link of course), because JD Vance is MAD NOW. Kamala Harris is a DISGRACE, he says, who’s just mad that Donald Trump “showed up” (with an illegal photographer, doing Campaign, and then his people shoved and verbally abused the cemetery official, who they claimed was bein’ just CRAZY, like in a mental-health-episode kind of way!), and Kamala can go to HELL.

Seems like he might be a little too emotional to be one Big Mac away from the presidency. But what do I know, I thought Brett Kavanaugh screaming and redfaced and promising retribution was bad for the role of Supreme Court Justice Guy.

Wanna hear more about the Harris-Walz housing plan? (Dame) Noah Smith, whom I like a lot, also glows about it. (He did not care for the price controls proposal on groceries at all.) (NoahPinion)

The Supreme Court just blocked all parts of the SAVE student loan plan, including your reduced payments, pending lower court hearing. Of course, lower courts already disagreed with each other, so they went with the one that hates Joe Biden more. (Law Dork)

Marcy Wheeler is displeased with Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan, and the rest of you Trump-fellating dicks. (Emptywheel)

Trump says Trump rigged 2020 election against Trump, and Facebook’s claim the White House censored it — Facebook has been censoring your Wonkette for a solid decade and just hired some Project 2025 guy as its director of public policy in the South (New Republic) — is utterly full of shit. (Techdirt)

Elon Musk breaking Twitter with his crazy toddler shit: a fascinating excerpt from this fascinating book! (Gift link New York Times / Wonkette commission link for Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter)

Hey, that “mass deportation now,” would it be awesome? Or would it be a (nearly) unprecedented moral stain? Six of one … (MSNBC)

What would Project 2025 do to food assistance for schoolkids, infants, pregnant ladies, and the poor? Only good things, right? Oh. (Civil Eats)

Taylor Swift? Professor Senator Warren is waiting for you, young lady! I bet she would bake you a pie! (Teen Vogue)

Here’s the article that Jeff German reported about former Nevada Democratic officeholder Robert Telles, whom a jury has now convicted of his murder, probably because he totally murdered him. (Review Journal)

The dinner parties of ancient Rome? Atlas Obscura, you know me too well.

Huli Huli chicken is a big fuckin hit in my household, even though I don’t know if this is the recipe my good 30-year-old NEW COLLEGE STUDENT son uses. (All Recipes) Here’s when he made it for Grandma Donna’s birthday in June.

Modern Detroit dinner parties. Good college student son at left!

