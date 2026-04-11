Wonkette

Wonkette

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Let me sum up's avatar
Let me sum up
2h

Though Gary is one of my favs, I am boycotting this article on account of 1. I am trying to enjoy my birthday and 2. Two articles on this smary bastard in one day violates at least one of the Geneva Conventions.

And you're only 58 once, amirite?

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Saviour of Bread's avatar
Saviour of Bread
2h

So the most powerful navy in the world tries to force the Strait and is repulsed by a mixture of mines and shore batteries. So they send in marines and army who bog down attacking up mountains straight off the beaches. Eventually they give up.

Oh, sorry, that was the Gallipoli Campaign.

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