Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Another great reason for wearing a helmet when biking/scootering besides protection in a crash.

As I was riding through the crosswalk a truck flew by me and kicked up a good sized rock that popped me in the helmet, a little scary, all I could think was thank you helmet, thank you so fucking much.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Harry, a cat with RBF.

And he knows how to work it.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-240657269?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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