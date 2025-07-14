Wonkette

ziggywiggy
2h

Open Thread Chat July 14. Whale sharks!

"Growing up to 40 feet long, or the size of a school bus, the whale shark is the largest fish in the world. These huge sharks are characterized by their broad and flattened heads as well as the unique “checkerboard” color pattern on their sides and back of light spots and stripes on a dark shade of gray, blue and brown. Whale sharks are highly migratory animals and are found through all tropical and warm temperate seas, apart from the Mediterranean.

Despite their large size, whale sharks are filter feeders and feed on tiny prey such as plankton, small crustaceans, and schooling fish. A five-foot wide mouth with filtering pads inside allows whale sharks to feed by sucking in mouthfuls of water and straining out the prey. While whale sharks are usually solitary animals, they will sometimes aggregate during feeding events such as fish spawning. Whale sharks are highly migratory, and it is thought that their movement is associated both with abundance of food in the area as well as breeding behaviors.

Scientists are still researching the life cycle of whale sharks, but it is believed that male whale sharks begin maturing around 17 years old and females around 19-22 years old. Females give birth to live pups, with litter sizes reportedly ranging to over 300 individuals. Whale shark pups are vulnerable to many predators including blue sharks and blue marlin when small, but once mature, whale sharks have few natural predators. However, the species is vulnerable to being caught as bycatch in nets as well as being fished for their meat and fins. The lack of enforcement of whale shark protection policies also contributes to the whale shark’s listing as endangered on the IUCN Red List." https://oceana.org/marine-life/whale-shark/

CHAT:

CHAT:

𝕺𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖉
2h

I took The Wanderer into the animal shelter this morning. She absolutely knew what a carrier was, and objected strongly as soon as she saw it. I wish I knew her story. She didn’t kick up a fuss in the car, made tiny little mewing sounds, and at one point, I looked at her and she had tears in her eyes. But once I got her into the intake place, she seemed to be OK, and she turned her charm on the two ladies that were there, and I felt like she transferred her trust to them. I saw her give one of them a slow blink.

They did say, they thought she was quite old, and probably had thyroid issues from her weight and what I described. I asked about her chances for getting rehomed, and they were not optimistic. They said with metabolic issues, and this age she said sometimes it’s kinder not to place them, because they’re gonna need special care, and they will suffer if they don’t get it.

They said the first is a three day hold for the owner to claim them, and that I could call back tomorrow after the vet has seen her. I told them I didn’t want her to suffer if she was in pain, but she just seemed like she wasn’t asking for that much, just a warm place in the sunshine. They asked if I would be interested in possibly adopting, and I didn’t say no. But I did tell them that I’ve had cats with medical issues before, rattled off the laundry list. And they said oh a medical guru, I said no a bumbling idiot but. I just don’t think those things should define our value.

I asked if I could say goodbye, and she head bumped me. I felt like she felt like she was in a safe place with good people. They treated her for ear mites, which I appreciated. And they said that the cages were set up to give them privacy, and they used pheromones and cat music to help them feel comfortable. I told them that I used cat music with her, and she liked it. I wanted them to care, to see her, and I felt like they did.

So that is all I know about that.

