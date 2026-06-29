Wonkette

Wonkette

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Being released's avatar
Being released
8h

>>MULLIN: […] Those that are coming to this country legally, they need to be able to contribute to the US, not be a burden on the taxpayers. […]<<

The Haitians in Ohio have jobs. They aren't burdens. They contribute. It's just lies all the way down.

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Carstonio's avatar
Carstonio
8h

Imagine if Tapper had just confronted Mullin with the obvious fact that his guest believes Black people long to murder white people.

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