When you write about the stupid and awful things that Republicans politicians say every week, you sometimes become desensitized to the horror. But every now and then, somebody says things so awful that it shakes that away.

So, let’s jump right in and see what they said this week.

Kristi Noem Reminds Us Who She Is.

We have argued before about the superfluousness of having two Dakotas, but never have we been proven more correct than by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s appearance on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”

Appearing to both promote her upcoming book and audition to be Donald Trump’s next vice sycophant, Noem was asked about Trump’s hush money case by host Dana Bash. Noem pulled out all the usual bullshit about Trump being unfairly politically persecuted, but Bash corrected her about a key factor in this.

BASH: Prosecutors allege Donald Trump falsified business records to hide hush money payments weeks before the 2016 election. As I mentioned, he violated both state, tax and federal campaign finance laws. So, are you saying that, even if that's true, he shouldn't have been charged and that he's above the law?

Noem tried to deflect by questioning the honesty of Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, who was prosecuted for following Trump’s orders and lied under oath for Trump.

Bash, undeterred, pushed back again.

BASH: Governor, I just want to push on this question of what actually happened, because Donald Trump himself acknowledged in 2018 that he authorized payments to Stormy Daniels and reimbursed Michael Cohen. We actually have the reimbursement checks to Cohen signed by Donald Trump. So those are the facts. Are you comfortable with this?



NOEM: Michael Cohen worked for President Trump. President Trump paid his legal fees. He paid his -- Michael Cohen legal fees and bills, and that's what this trial will bring forward, hopefully, is the truth.

After several minutes of this, Bash asked about South Dakota’s abortion ban law. It is similar to Arizona’s in that it bans abortion even in cases of rape or incest. But when asked if she thinks it’s wrong, Noem desperately flailed trying to blame previous administrations and being a vague as possible. Bash kept pushing, especially about the rape/incest exception, and Noem kept trying to avoid it.

Until finally:

BASH: Do you think there should be exceptions for rape and incest, for example?



NOEM: And I think that every state's going to look different.



BASH: What do you think?



NOEM: That's what different, Dana, is that I have constantly looked and we rely in South Dakota on the fact that I'm pro-life and we have a law that says that there is an exception for the life of the mother.



And I just don't believe a tragedy should perpetuate another tragedy.

It’s bad enough that we talk about abortion as if it’s not medical care, but Republicans can’t even hurdle the lowest bar of the most reasonable exceptions.

The Republican definition of shattering the “glass ceiling” is when governors like Kristi Noem can take reproductive rights from other women just as callously as men.

McCarthy Reminds Everyone He’s A Moron.

We normally stay close to the main daytime Sunday shows, but sometimes something from a lesser show catches our attention, like former speaker and former congresesman Kevin McCarthy on Fox News’s “Media Buzz.”

Because it’s Fox News, felt obliged to ask McCarthy about Hillary Clinton recently criticizing Donald Trump on a podcast. McCarthy, much like Noem, tried to make the argument that Trump has been politically targeted, but then proceeded to say something so dumb that even Fox News had to correct him.

MCCARTHY: They are the danger to try to deny democracy … I mean, has Hillary Clinton ever said she lost the 2016 election? KURTZ: Yeah, she called Trump and conceded. MCCARTHY: But she never says it to the press.

If she didn’t publicly concede, how do you know it happened at all? Do you think concessions only count if she says it in a special one hour special like LeBron James picking his next team?

Speaking about Trump’s case, McCarthy tried to say President Joe Biden’s administration is directly behind it, but halfway through McCarthy seemd to confuse himself:

MCCARTHY: Why wouldn’t Biden say this is wrong. If I have nothing to do with this, they should not have this trial right now? […]

KURTZ: So you’re saying you want Biden to meddle with the justice system just in favor of Trump. MCCARTHY: No, I want his opinion to be fair.

Ah, yes, the concept of its only “fair” if it helps Republicans. McCarthy was always an imbecilic fuckmook, but thankfully he’s nowhere near the levers of power anymore.

An Unexpected Moment Of Honesty

We conclude today by circling back to CNN’s “State Of The Union.” During the panel discussion, Republican representative Tony Gonzales of Texas decided he’s had enough of some of his colleagues’ bullshit and decided to unload.

GONZALES: Look, the House is a rough and rowdy place, but Mike Johnson is going to be just fine. I served 20 years in the military. It's my absolute honor to be in Congress, but I serve with some real scumbags.

Go on!

GONZALES: Look, Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with them at drug parties. Bob Good endorsed my opponent, a known neo-Nazi. These people used to walk around with white hoods at night. Now they're walking around with white hoods in the daytime.

As Stan Lee used to say: ‘Nuff Said.

And as Chuck Todd used to say: We’ll have to leave it there.

Have a week.

Want To Donate Just Once?

Follow Michael Mora on Bluesky and Threads. (If you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE)

Share