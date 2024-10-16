Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

What are Kamala Harris’s proposals for Black men? Phil Lewis has got you here. (HuffPost / Harris factsheet)

I’m with Dan Pfeiffer: Time to chill the fuck out. (Message Box)

Record-breaking early vote first day in Georgia, says state SOS Brad Raffensb … hey, how is that guy still SOS when Trump doesn’t like him, shouldn’t that be illegal? (WSBTV)

Megs McCabe is having a hissy, again, and wants Kamala Harris to keep John McCain’s name out of her mouth. SER goes back to the day to point out that guy sucked and Megs can keep him. (The Play Typer Guy)

Well, the AP is writing about Trump’s promise to sic the military on all of us, anyway. (People shouldn’t sleep on the AP, it’s been doing amazing.) (Mississippi Free Press)

How the Trump campaign tried to start a Detroit Riot, and what it’s ramping up for this time. (NBC News)

NEBRASKA! Time to learn about your dueling abortion initiatives! (Vox)

FLORIDA! MORE latest, AGAIN, on DeSantis trying to invalidate your abortion initiative, I think this is the fourth bite? (Tallahassee Democrat)

MASSACHUSETTS! Did this “crisis pregnancy center” actually hack comms from an abortion clinic to its clients? What the fuck! (The Record)

Okay, I will allow you to give some $$$ to the DLCC. (Politico)

I missed the Slotkin/Rogers debate. Guess I better watch it now, or how will I know which of them to vote for?

Here’s 326 pages of pictures of labels you should look for in your freezer (TO THROW OUT) so … probably just toss anything (frozen dinner, etc.) you’ve got with chicken in it, yeah? (USDA) RELEVANT! Project 2025 wants less regulation of food and meat. Less. (Yahoo)

Let’s all read “The Middle Voice” by Han Kang, recent Nobel Literature laureate! I have not read it yet, I bet it’s pretty good! (New Yorker)

I do not like these fungus body snatchers zombifying their insect hosts, I do not like it and you shouldn’t even read it. (Atlas Obscura)

