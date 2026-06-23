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Why So Lugubrious?'s avatar
Why So Lugubrious?
3h

If that show makes a comeback, can we call it Deja View?

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Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
3hEdited

I took a 2 hour flight yesterday and really enjoyed the unplugged out of time and space feeling. When I landed and the pings started with various news alerts all I could think was...one day, hopefully soon, those alerts will be telling me he died and that will be a very good day indeed. And I smiled at the vision, grabbed my Starbucks tea and went on to baggage claim....

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