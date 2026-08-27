Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C&A Bongo Man's avatar
C&A Bongo Man
5h

Watch your tires Abdul.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Jenny, a Pinata Farmer's avatar
Jenny, a Pinata Farmer
5h

No, I do not want to go watch Jesse Walters talk about his dingy. It's 8 A.M. Evan. That conversation is for never o'clock.

Reply
Share
4 replies
411 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture