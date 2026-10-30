Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mysterysurf's avatar
Mysterysurf
1h

Wesley weighs in:

It’s only been like ten minutes since I found out, just before it hit the press, so I’m staggered and doing my best to process everything, while my phone is blowing up. There will be wonderful obituaries and reflections from so many people who knew him. I’m going to do my best to write my own, but that’s going to take a little bit.

For now, I want the world to know that Patrick wasn’t just my captain or my castmate; he was my friend and mentor. He made me a better actor, just by being in scenes with me. He never treated me like I was a kid; he always treated me like I was an equal, a fellow artist, at a time when I wasn’t mature enough to understand how precious that was.

I haven’t seen Patrick in a long time, our lives and schedules being what they are, but I thought about him almost every day. He rarely posted in our group chat, but when he did, it always made me smile. He always texted me back when I reached out to him directly, no matter what it was about, and he always — always — made me feel special.

I wish I really were a Traveler of all of space and time, so I could go to him, one final time, and tell him how much he means to me. I think he knew, but still.

There is so much more to say, and it’s going to take me some time to say it. Until then, I loved him, the same way I love the rest of the space family we shared. May his memory be a blessing.

––Wil Wheaton

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
1h

𝐒𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐜𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐨 “𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐡” 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞.

Holy fuck!

👍

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