Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen_D's avatar
Ellen_D
43mEdited

So Donald is the dog that didn’t bark, eh. And he knew about the girls because he told Ghislane to stop, eh. And he spent hours and hours alone with one of them, in Epstein’s house, eh.

My shocked face. We all know Donald at that time was pretty much incapable of spending even five minutes alone with a vulnerable female without assaulting her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
33m

If you're an amoral lolyer who wants to flush your legal career down the drain, there's no better place to be than Maladministration 2.0!

But hey this whole shoddy prosecution has no actual crime in it. But it's *something.* It's *something.* Anything to distract from the pricktator being the co-star of the "files" of his scumbag-in-arms Jeffrey Epstein.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
107 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture