Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Just a ridiculous amount of news yesterday! And all of it kind of weird! Not long after CNN reported that North Carolina Republican nominee for governor Mark Robinson had a long embarrassing history of posting incredibly racist, sexist stuff on a porn site, Politico followed that up with the news that Robinson appears to have had an account on the married-people-seeking-affairs site Ashley Madison, which Robinson denied. Also, some Twitter sleuths found posts from the account identified as Robinson bragging about how much he loved “golden showers” (gross, NSFW language at link). So hooray, Robinson has now received the new Twitter nickname “Piss Hitler.” Gross!(Politico / American Muckrakers).

New York magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi has been placed on leave after the magazine learned that Nuzzi allegedly had a relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while he was pretending to run for president. Ew. (Deadline)

Donald Trump is preemptively blaming Jewish voters if he loses to Kamala Harris. (Reuters)

Jesus: “Rep. Matt Gaetz attended a drug-fueled sex party in 2017 with the 17-year-old girl at the center of the alleged sex trafficking scandal, according to legal documents filed to a Florida federal court shortly before midnight Thursday.” (NOTUS)

In far nicer news, Oprah Winfrey hosted a Kamala Harris town hall in Detroit, and here is the video. The event included a heartbreaking segment (at about the 1:03 mark) with the mother and sisters of Amber Nicole Thurman, the 28-year-old woman who died in Georgia in 2022 because doctors were afraid to give her a D&C after complications from using the abortion pill. The whole thing is good; we’ve cued it up to the actual start. (Kamala Harris on YouTube)

Nice Time: Baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers became the first player ever to get 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. In fact, during the record-setting game against the Miami Marlins, he went beyond that to reach 51/51. This is some real history! (NBC News)

The tallest peak at Great Smoky Mountains National Park will now officially be known by its original Cherokee name, Kuwohi, which means “mulberry place.” 150 years ago the mountain was named “Clingman’s Dome,” after a Confederate general. Bye, traitor name, bye! (AP)

The fossil gas industry promised West Virginians over a decade back it would bring prosperity to the state. Instead, population has declined and poverty has gotten worse in many of the counties that went all in on more fossil fuels. (Mountain State Spotlight)

This week’s interest rate cut, with more to follow, should be terrific news for renewable energy, which suffered when interest rates were increased starting in 2020. Renewables are especially sensitive to high interest since wind and solar projects require lots of capital up front, but have very low operating costs once they’re up and generating power. (Heatmap News)

EVAN POPS IN! Helllllloooooooo! So at my Friday place, let me just say I saw that asshole Riley Gaines and Elon Musk talking shit and lies about the new California law to protect LGBTQ+ kids who come out from abusive parents, and it pissed me the fuck off. So I wrote about all the stupid and vile lies Donald Trump and Republicans are using to demonize LGBTQ+ people and scare their voters with 46 days until the election. Come by! Read! Share! Subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

OK, Back to Dok!

DOK AGAIN: You were expecting a Thornton photo? Sure thing! He is completely indifferent to his new pretty green collar, and after I took this he immediately went to sleep. (There’s a bell, but he’s an inside cat)

Share

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if a one-time donation is better for you, well then have it your way, bub.

Help Dok feed the kitty!