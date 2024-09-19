Oh look, it’s Mark Robinson at the RNC.

All day long on Twitter, it’s been tweets like “CAREER ENDING STORY COMING about North Carolina GOP gubernatorial nom Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson!” and “Trump campaign telling him to drop out!”

And it’s been like … more than the Holocaust denial? More than the story about the every night hours-long visits to the porn store some years back, which came out a few weeks ago? More than the disgusting, raging, anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry and misogyny and hypocrisy we already know about?

What exactly is more disqualifying than all that?

Somehow the alleged story had something to do with Robinson calling himself a “Black Nazi” and saying terrible things about MLK and being antisemitic. Also somehow adult websites were involved.

Well CNN’s KFile’s got it and let’s just say ALL OF THE ABOVE!

The headline is ‘I’m a black NAZI!’: NC GOP nominee for governor made dozens of disturbing comments on porn forum.’

So let’s just stop right there. What kind of guy comments on porn forums? Mark Robinson comments on porn forms, reportedly allegedly.

KFile reports that Robinson made these comments on a website called “Nude Africa,” under the username “minisoldr,” which he apparently used a number of places. His whole name was there in his profile, plus his email address. (Obv they have all the receipts.)

And what did he say there, reportedly? You know, besides “I’m a black NAZI”?

Well! He said slavery should be reinstated. For one thing!

Y’all know how he hates trans people, right? Like, really really hates them? Well it sounds like maybe Mark Robinson hates trans people in the same way a lot of conservative Christians hate trans people, i.e. by watching transgender porn in private and then saying he hates it in public.

(Oh hey, conservative fascist MAGA Christian guys! Did you think we didn’t know?)

Anyway, here’s some of that:

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Also, you know how anti-LGBTQ+ bigots are always demonizing trans people by saying they’re going into public restrooms to prey on girls and women? You know how Mark Robinson personally does that? And you know how LITERALLY EVERYTHING CONSERVATIVE CHRISTIAN BIGOTS SAY IS PROJECTION?

Let’s hear Mark Robinson tell it for himself!

[On Nude Africa under the minisoldr name] Robinson graphically described his own sexual arousal as an adult from the memory of secretly “peeping” on women in public gym showers as a 14-year-old. Robinson recounted the story as a memory he said he still fantasized about. “I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” Robinson wrote on Nude Africa. CNN is not publishing the graphic sexual details of Robinson’s story. “I went peeping again the next morning,” Robinson wrote. “but after that I went back the ladder was locked! So those two times where [sic] the only times I got to do it! Ahhhhh memories!!!!”

CNN has decided there is a limit to how much of Mark Robinson’s allegedly masturbation fantasies it wants to type out, apparently.

And as to “pro-life” Mark Robinson, who supports full totalitarian abortion bans? On Nude Africa, he reportedly discussed celebrities having abortions:

“I don’t care. I just wanna see the sex tape!” Robinson wrote. In another thread, commenters considered whether to believe the story of a woman who said she was raped by her taxi driver while intoxicated. In response, Robinson wrote, “and the moral of this story….. Don’t f**k a white b*tch!”

Party of personal responsibility and family values.

Here’s how he talked about Martin Luther King Jr.:

“Get that f*cking commie bastard off the National Mall!,” Robinson wrote about the dedication of the memorial to King in Washington, DC, by then-President Barack Obama. “I’m not in the KKK. They don’t let blacks join. If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!” Robinson responded.

And then there’s Mark Robinson, who referred to himself in the porn forum as a “black NAZI,” talking about slavery:

“Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few,” he wrote. In March 2012, Robinson wrote that he preferred the former leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler over the leadership in Washington during the administration of Barack Obama. “I’d take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now!” he wrote.

He would certainly buy a few.

More MLK, plus antisemitism and anti-Muslim bigotry and homophobia and …

In a series of seven posts in October 2011, Robinson disparaged Martin Luther King in such intense terms, calling him a “commie bastard,” “worse than a maggot,” a “ho f**king, phony,” and a “huckster,” that a user in the thread accused him of being in the KKK. Robinson responded by directing a slur at King. In October 2010, Robinson used the antisemitic slur “hebe” when discussing how he liked the show “Good Times” developed by Norman Lear, saying “the show itself was a bunch of heb [sic] written liberal bullshit!” While discussing the Taliban, he referred to Muslims as “little rag-headed bastards” and said that “if Muslims took over liberals would be the 1st ones to be beheaded!” Robinson also used homophobic slurs frequently, calling other users f*gs. In a largely positive forum discussion featuring a photo of two men kissing after one returned from a military deployment, Robinson wrote the sole negative comment. “That’s sum ole sick a** f*ggot bullsh*t!” he wrote.

Just regular times as a commenter on the porn forums for Mark Robinson, reportedly.

Again, all day people were like "HE’S GONNA RESIGN AND DROP OUT OF THE RACE!” or whatever, and that’s the part that had us skeptical. That guy is such a blowhard and a fucking piece of shit, we can’t imagine him taking responsibility for literally anything ever, and we can’t imagine him falling on his sword and dropping out for the sake of the Republican Party, or even for the sake of Donald Trump’s chances in North Carolina. (Trump, of course, has endorsed Robinson. Trump once called Robinson “Martin Luther King on steroids.”)

Robinson denies it all, surprise surprise. “We are not getting out of this race. There are people who are counting on us to win this race,” he said to CNN.

Recent polls already had Mark Robinson losing to his Democratic opponent Josh Stein by anywhere from five to 14 points. (And the 14 points wasn’t an outlier, either. If anything the polls showing a tighter race are fewer and further between.)

That was before this.

We’re sure Republicans are feeling awesome about North Carolina now!

Let’s check in with Kamala HQ:

They also tweeted a video of Trump saying Robinson is like a “fine wine.”

