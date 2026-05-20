Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

In the short clip you hear hammering. I imagine some dude standing off to the side with a hammer just hitting a piece of wood but not actually hammering anything.

Trump wanted construction sounds, hey also get me a saw, I want to hear buzzing beyond the bees in my head.

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Imagine patting one's self on the back for religious fidelity as evidenced by the ability to read scripture and babbling about how religion is sooooo important in stopping crime on the SAME DAY as stealing a slush fund for your cronies. But nobody ever accused Dimwit of self-awareness.

And kudos to Dok for an amazing hed/subhead. This is why we pay Wonkette the big bucks.

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