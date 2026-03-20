Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

I wrote a nice, sweet, genteel cocktail for later today. I really did. And here goes my boss making me want slam Rumplemitnz and get blotto in despair of the human race. Sigh.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

He looks like the kind of guy who fucks donuts while crying in a closet. Then eats the donuts.

I do not know why that popped in my head when looking at his picture.

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