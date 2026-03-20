For the last few years, the hashtag #RepealThe19th has been popping up a whole lot on X The Everything App, frequently pushed by a ragtag group of edgelords, incels, pick-me girls hoping to get in on the tradwife/anti-feminist social media grift, and Christian patriarchy dudes like everyone’s favorite Temu Matt Walsh, Joel Webbon, and his pal Dale Partridge.

If you’re not familiar with Partridge, he’s your traditional Twitter pastor of the sort who is very prone to ranting about women wearing leggings in public but also used to run some sort of “massage” business. He describes himself as being a moderate, “normal guy from the 1880s.” He has publicly described his own marriage as not being “ideal” because his wife is of Mexican descent. He has also been known to impersonate said wife online and occasionally forgets to switch accounts before doing so.

He also cannot count.

Recently, Webbon, Partridge, and their pal Calvin Robinson got together to discuss Partridge’s latest book, the yet-to-be-released 19 Reasons to Repeal the 19th Amendment, which he believes will make a very solid case to all of America that only men should be allowed to vote.

Partridge says the book will explore “the damage that has been done through the 19th Amendment, and why it’s not just wrong against scripture — coming from a biblical patriarchal perspective — but why it’s never been done throughout history from any other nation.”

Never been done! Throughout history! In any other nation! Except, you know, for all of the nations other than Vatican City (only cardinals are permitted to vote in the Vatican, and they are all men).

Via RightWingWatch:

“Any other nation that embraces such a view where you’re putting women in charge of making decisions for a particular nation, that nation falls,” Partridge claimed. “I think there’s going to be a lot of evidence, a lot of research [that] women suffer more from women’s suffrage.” “When the 19th Amendment first came to be, there was a massive group of women that were against it and you never hear some of these narratives,” he continued. “So [the book will provide] the history of it, the argument against it, and many reasons justifying it. I think that by the end, people are going to go, ‘Wow.’ I think women at the end are going to go, ‘We must repeal this.’”

While the women that Pastor Dave Partridge pretends to be on Twitter might say that, we can’t be so certain about the rest of us.

We are, of course, entirely aware that there were women who opposed suffrage and what their arguments were. It’s just that those arguments did not convince enough people to keep the 19th Amendment from passing, even at a time when only men could vote.

“My hope is that we can get thousands of people to read this book and that we can— over maybe the next 10, 15 years — have a Supreme Court case repealing the 19th,” Partridge declared. “If we can repeal Roe v. Wade, then I think we can overturn the 19th Amendment. It’s just going to take time.” “Wow,” replied Robinson approvingly. “Some good Christian sexism.” “Yep,” agreed Partridge.

So, just to be clear, this guy wrote an entire book about repealing the 19th Amendment because women are, I guess, too stupid to vote, and he does not actually know how an Amendment gets repealed. Didn’t bother to look that one up. Just figured “Hey, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a Supreme Court decision, so why wouldn’t they be able to overturn an Amendment to the Constitution?”

Even if that were functionally possible, which it is not, what the hell kind of court case does this man think he could bring to the Supreme Court that would result in the “overturning” of the 19th Amendment? Who would be suing whom over what? What could the cause of action possibly be? Are he and a bunch of other weirdos going to sue the United States because women voting makes them sad?

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Unlike a lot of right-wingers, Partridge does not claim to be a big fan of the Constitution, and has previously claimed that the Founding Fathers just did a really bad job of being clear about what they actually meant. For instance, he claims that when they wrote down freedom of religion, they totally just meant “freedom to be any Christian denomination you want,” not freedom of any religion. How does he know this? He just does. He can feel it.

So perhaps he also thinks they also fucked up while writing Article V of the Constitution?

On the bright side, the fact that neither he nor any of his pals seem to know that any change to the Constitution has to be ratified by two-thirds of the states and therefore cannot be repealed by the Supreme Court probably works in our favor. The less they know about how to do anything, I say, the better.

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