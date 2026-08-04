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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

A Peck's skipper on an ironweed plant.

This tiny burnt orange colored butterfly really made me work to get this photo, but the orange against the bright purple of the ironweed was worth it!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-308167655?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
2h

"Hi, I'm Vivek Ramaswamy. I...."

"BOO! BOO! BOOOOOOOO!"

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