Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1m

Fuck yeah, lets go Ohio!

The surprise guest to this year's Wonkmeet will not be Geraldo Rivera.

Which yes that actually did happen, 2 years back, Geraldo walked through the middle of the Cleveland Wonkmeet.

I can think of a few better special guests!

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
7m

If Juan pooped and then threw up on it, the resulting pile could not be more corrupt and foul than Bernie Moreno. Look up his past.

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