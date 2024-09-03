And God Had Tears In His Eyes And He Said 'Sir! Straighten Out Our Country! Sir!'
Not all 'sir' stories require the word 'sir.'
Donald Trump did some stuff this weekend for the holiday. He flip-flopped on abortion and … golfing?
Sure let’s say golfing.
He also spoke to Mark Levin on Fox News’s “Life, Liberty and Levin,” like a candidate who’s really out there looking for some new voters to vote for him, instead of sticking with the same old pigfuck racists and hoping they all waddle to the polls in time.
Levin asked Trump if he’s more into God these days, after a gunman tried to assassinate him and he survived. Trump took the opportunity to explain what’s going on inside God’s brain:
Can you guess what God’s thinking? No, you stinker! But you can become a paying subscriber to Wonkette.
“I think you think like, if you believe in God, you believe in God more. And somebody said like, why? And I’d like to think that God thinks that I’m going to straighten out our country,” he said in the interview that aired on Fox News’s “Life, Liberty & Levin.”
And God had tears in his eyes and he said “Sir! Straighten out our country, sir!”
You betcha.
And The Men Had Tears In Their Eyes And They Said ‘Sir! Nobody Grabs ‘Em By The Pussy Like You, Sir!’
“Our country is so sick and it’s so broken. Our country is just broken. And maybe that was the reason, I don’t know. I don’t know, a lot of people have said that,” he added.
Donald Trump has said that.
“I think you believe more, because when you speak to experts, like my sons who are shooting experts.
Shooting experts like Uday and Qusay.
“But when you speak to experts, they said there was no chance that he could have missed from that distance,” he said.
People who are bad at shooting can miss from all kinds of distances.
In the full clip, which you can watch below, Mark Levin refers to Trump as a man of faith who goes to church in his setup to the question. This is because Mark Levin is barking fucking stupid, or brainwashed, or actively conning his listeners, or all three. Donald Trump does not go to church. He is a snake-oil salesman who sells branded Bibles to dog-brained idiots.
The end.
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Norman Vincent Peale wrote How to Win Friends and Influence People. It was Peale's church that Trump attended as a child; he appropriated elements of Peale's philosophy for his own use without ever grasping or caring about the spiritual essence. Peale wasn't a conman.
It's no coincidence that proponents of the so-called Prosperity Gospel hold pride of place in Trump's pantheon of religious advisors. Their interpretation of scripture twists the City on a Hill into a gilded reward, like God's blue ribbon for the very mostest faithful. The richer you are, the more He must favor you. A bullet whizzing by your ear? That's just gravy for the plebeian masses who must settle for divine signs--as interpreted, of course, by TV preachers.
Trump believes, ultimately, in nothing. He fears weakness--emblemized by being a "loser"--more than almost anything, but not as much as he fears death. And death? Donald fears death as only the unadmitted unbeliever can. It will catch him unreconciled. He will never rest in peace.
He fits in fine with the right wing "fake" christians (small c for the fakes).