Chosen by God, we guess because God was phoning it in that day, or drunk.

Donald Trump did some stuff this weekend for the holiday. He flip-flopped on abortion and … golfing?

Sure let’s say golfing.

He also spoke to Mark Levin on Fox News’s “Life, Liberty and Levin,” like a candidate who’s really out there looking for some new voters to vote for him, instead of sticking with the same old pigfuck racists and hoping they all waddle to the polls in time.

Levin asked Trump if he’s more into God these days, after a gunman tried to assassinate him and he survived. Trump took the opportunity to explain what’s going on inside God’s brain:

“I think you think like, if you believe in God, you believe in God more. And somebody said like, why? And I’d like to think that God thinks that I’m going to straighten out our country,” he said in the interview that aired on Fox News’s “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

And God had tears in his eyes and he said “Sir! Straighten out our country, sir!”

You betcha.

“Our country is so sick and it’s so broken. Our country is just broken. And maybe that was the reason, I don’t know. I don’t know, a lot of people have said that,” he added.

Donald Trump has said that.

“I think you believe more, because when you speak to experts, like my sons who are shooting experts.

Shooting experts like Uday and Qusay.

“But when you speak to experts, they said there was no chance that he could have missed from that distance,” he said.

People who are bad at shooting can miss from all kinds of distances.

In the full clip, which you can watch below, Mark Levin refers to Trump as a man of faith who goes to church in his setup to the question. This is because Mark Levin is barking fucking stupid, or brainwashed, or actively conning his listeners, or all three. Donald Trump does not go to church. He is a snake-oil salesman who sells branded Bibles to dog-brained idiots.

The end.

[The Hill / video via Acyn]

