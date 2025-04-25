Oh good morning, would you like some truly happy news for your Friday? Perhaps some signs that the spell is breaking and that, as Donald Trump nears the 100th day of his evil second presidency, he’s a weaker, sadder loser than ever and everybody hates him? That the tables have turned and it’s time to get back to our regularly scheduled programming of pointing and laughing at these dumb motherfuckers, not that we ever actually stopped?

Time for some poll porn then!

The headline in the Washington Post is “Are things falling apart for Trump?” and the answer is uh huh yep.

Aaron Blake lays it out:

Multiple polls this week showed Trump hitting new lows. His approval rating has been double-digits underwater in surveys from the Pew Research Center (minus-19), Economist-YouGov (-13), Reuters-Ipsos (-11) and now Fox News (-11). Trump was already more unpopular at this point in his presidency than any modern president not named Trump; he’s now flirting with falling below where he was at this point in his first term.

Second-term Trump is as big of a loser as first-term Trump, wow! Or vice versa, wow! Wow!

Blake looks at the Fox News poll that’s been bothering Trump so much. Did you see that poll bothering Trump yesterday?

“It sucks!!!”

Bless his heart, he seems upset.

It’s true, though, that poll is just awful for him.

His overall approval rating is 44 percent. Americans still inexplicably give him high marks on border security, and on immigration, he’s got 47 percent approval, with 48 percent opposed.

But it really just goes down from there. Foreign policy: 40 percent. The economy? 38. Tariffs? 33. Inflation? 33.

THIRTY-THREE!

Trump was elected to solve the groceries! He’s not solving the groceries. He’s lying and saying the groceries are solved, but they are not solved.

Want another godawful poll full of horrific numbers for Trump? Reuters/Ipsos has one! Time magazine says his polling is in “free-fall.” Read CNBC on how Americans have just completely lost faith in Trump’s ability to handle the economy. Just Google around, lots of bad Trump poll porn on the internet right now!

But Blake also notes that in other really important ways, shit seems like it’s just falling apart for Trump, which is something we’ve been sensing too. It just feels like, over the past two weeks or so, they’ve all lost the script, the masks are coming off, and they’re revealing that despite all the wishcasting about how this time is different, this time they’re prepared and organized, this time they’re ready to fulfill their full Sparkle Motion Hitler potential, they’re really the same fucking buffoons they’ve been all along.

There’s the pitiful constant caving on the tariffs.

There’s Trump crying “Vladimir, stooooopppp!” as he fully loses control over any semblance of an illusion that he’s an important player in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

There’s Elon Musk’s spectacular flameout, while DOGE has still failed to find one “waste” or “fraud.” We know they’re doing other diabolical shit, but oh God, the American people know it too, and they’re fucking pissed.

There’s Secretary Shitfaced at the Pentagon and his ongoing flameout. (Read the latest about that little bitch thinking he has the standing to scream at an admiral, who was at the time the acting chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that “I’LL HOOK YOU UP TO A FUCKING POLYGRAPH!”)

Was yesterday Trump’s worst day in court yet in all the one million lawsuits against him? Perhaps! But today or tomorrow could be much, much worse. Or next week. Or the week after that. It’s all downhill from here, buddy.

Yeah, shit’s not going great for him!

Wanna see a big one? Want to click on a Candace Owens video and … agree with her? OK, then watch Candace Owens calling Trump out for his free speech assault on Harvard and saying she’s rooting for Harvard. Yep, you watch that, because it happened.

Like they always say: A stopped Candace Owens is right twice a oh fuck it.

Obviously Candace Owens is unmitigated evil. Obviously. We are not gonna be welcoming her to the resistance anytime soon or ever.

But, um, that’s Candace Owens saying Trump going after universities’ free speech is some bugfuck shit. So hey! That happened.

In summary and in conclusion, everybody hates Trump, even Candace Owens, but she sucks so she’s probably already gone back to being a Nazi, the end. This has been a blog post about polls.

[Washington Post]

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?