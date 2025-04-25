Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
satch's avatar
satch
4h

Heard a pundit yesterday saying that TFG is having a Liz Truss moment. Problem is that we have no way to get rid of our rotting heads of lettuce.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
4h

Is he going to prison? No? Then things are still going fine for him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
383 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture